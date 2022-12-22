Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

Indianapolis/Garfield Park: Mayor Joe Hogsett recently joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) and city leaders to celebrate the reopening of the newly renovated Shelby Street bridge over Bean Creek and the successful infrastructure projects included in the 2022 capital infrastructure program. This season has seen more than $240 million in major improvements including the widening of the Monon Trail, the two-way conversion of Fort Wayne Avenue, work to improve drainage systems along Broad Ripple Avenue, and many other projects that aimed to improve roadways, rehabilitate bridges, enhance pedestrian safety, and improve stormwater infrastructure. The press conference highlighted work recently completed on the Shelby Street bridge over Bean Creek. Reopened last week, this $1.1 million project saw the rehabilitation of the existing earth-filled, arched bridge. The first major rehabilitation since its construction in 1926, work included patching and reconstructing a portion of the arch ring, replacing the west spandrel wall, both sidewalks and bridge railings.

Construction projects in this year’s capital plan included:

More than 11,828 linear feet of new and rehabilitated sidewalk

More than 10,631 linear feet of new curb, separating motorists from pedestrians

More than 193 new ADA-compliant accessibility ramps

More than 46.4 lane miles of street rehabilitation

20,361 linear feet of new storm sewers

64 new crosswalks

317 newly planted trees

As previewed for the 2023 budget, Indy DPW expects to be able to spend even more on infrastructure in the 2023 construction season. The agency estimates that greater than $440 million will be spent on construction next year across the entire program—with an estimated $287 million targeted to transportation infrastructure. For more information on major transportation and infrastructure projects, visit indy.gov/DPW.

*Editor’s note: Southside construction updates will conclude for this season. Look forward to essays written by local Southport High School students to return to page 3 in 2023!