Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis
- Indianapolis: As Citizens Energy Group continues to make progress on its DigIndy Tunnel System, upcoming construction will result in the closure of a portion of E. Pleasant Run Parkway S. Dr. between Spruce Street and the alley southwest of Cottage Avenue. Work began Tuesday, June 14 and is expected to last approximately six weeks. The alley southwest of Cottage Ave. will remain open. Learn more at DigIndyTunnel.com.
- Indianapolis: On or after Wednesday, June 15, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) fully closed the segment of Southeastern Avenue between Trowbridge Street to the west and a railroad crossing to the east (at about 3400 E Southeastern Ave.). While previously restricted to one lane of traffic in each direction, the complete closure will allow crews full access to the construction zone to finalize work on roadway infrastructure upgrades near the Community Justice Campus (CJC) in the Twin Aire neighborhood. An exception to the full closure will be the intersection with Pleasant Run Parkway N Drive, which will allow eastbound-westbound traffic to cross over Southeastern Avenue. Access to the CJC will be maintained via both Pleasant Run Parkway N Drive as well as Prospect Street. For more information, visit indy.gov/dpw.
- Indianapolis – Mayor Joe Hogsett recently joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) to announce a planned investment of $10 million for immediate roadway repairs across Marion County. This funding would allow for street resurfacing over and beyond the previously announced 2022 construction budget and capital program. Utilizing a supplemental distribution of County Option Income Tax (COIT), $10 million will be designated to streets that have significant pavement deterioration and are areas of most concern for neighborhoods. Once approved by the City-County Council, the $10 million in street construction contracts will be in the hands of vendors to begin street repair work and complete their projects yet this summer. In making selections as to which streets to target, Indy DPW provided councillors with an understanding of the most deteriorated residential streets in their districts based on vendor data and evaluations. Councillors now having reviewed this list to add their localized insights, Indy DPW will select segments in every council district to address with immediate street repair efforts.