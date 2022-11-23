Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

I-69 Johnson County: The last bridge beams over the future I-69 will be delivered and staged early this week. Motorists should expect short stoppages on northbound S.R. 37 between Fairview Road and Bluffdale Drive as large trucks are brought into the work zone. Bridge crews plan to set the beams following the holiday weekend. Road crews expect to cease operations by noon on Wednesday for Thanksgiving. Motorists should watch for clean-up work on the shoulder when traveling for the holidays.

I-69 Johnson County: Construction crews expect to remove the signal and close the intersection of Banta Road at S.R. 37 in early December to allow for the completion of the S.R. 144 interchange. The Banta Road closure will occur before the southbound on ramp from S.R. 144 is connected, requiring southbound motorists to use the official detour of S.R. 37 to County Line Road or local access roads to Smith Valley Road or the Henderson Ford interchange.

* Safety Tip: With the temperature beginning to drop, there is an increase in deer and wildlife activity. Drivers are encouraged to stay alert during the early morning or evening hours.