Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis
* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 is now open! It is one of the largest bridges on the I-69 Finish Line project. The new southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to Southport Road has also opened. A pre-existing section of Southport Road and the S.R. 37 traffic signal remain open temporarily, connecting with the new alignment to the east for other traffic movements. Learn more and watch a short video showing Southport Road access routes. When all the ramps are completed, the new interchange will improve safety and traffic flow for a heavily traveled area. Southport Road is expected to be the ninth stoplight out of 14 removed for through traffic on S.R. 37.
- I-69 Indianapolis: Crews are making progress on the future I-69 section west of the existing S.R. 37/Harding Street. Structural beams were lifted into place last week for a new Epler Avenue overpass. This week, crews expect to begin driving steel pilings into the ground for flyover ramp bridges at the future I-465 interchange.
- I-69 Johnson County: The northbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to S.R. 144 is now open! The southbound S.R. 37 ramp to S.R. 144 shifted slightly onto new pavement last week. Stay alert for a variety of work taking place along S.R. 37 including installation of crushed stone shoulders, fiber optic cables, and fencing. For more updates, visit i69finishline.com.