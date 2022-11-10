Southside construction update

Compiled by Nancy Hammerstrom

*I-69 Indianapolis

Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements. The first changes drivers may see are activation of traffic signals that will control Southport Road at local roads east and west of the highway. Drivers should expect several traffic changes in the next month as additional ramp movements come online. Stay alert for a changing traffic pattern for Mann Road at Thompson Road and the on-ramp to eastbound I-465. The signal will give both directions of Mann Road a green light at the same time, requiring left-turning traffic to yield to oncoming traffic. Crews have fully removed the old I-465 center median between Mann Road and Harding Street and are beginning to repave the area. Expect nighttime left lane closures with construction trucks entering and exiting the traffic from the left lane. Trucks will also be entering and exiting S.R. 37 traffic at Southport Road and Banta Road as paving of the future I-69 lanes continues in the area. Road crews are making progress in repaving Wicker Road following drainage structure installation near S.R. 37. Expect the temporary traffic signal to be removed by next week.

*I-69 Johnson County

The new northbound S.R. 37 off-ramp to S.R. 144 is expected to open to traffic this week. The S.R. 144 on-ramp to southbound S.R. 37 is expected to open before the end of the year. Expect the southbound S.R. 37 exit to S.R. 144 to shift slightly onto new pavement as early as this week. The new pattern will allow more room for traffic to decelerate. Bluff Road reopened late last week with temporary pavement markings. It was realigned near the former Bluffdale Road intersection. Ongoing bridgework for the future Smith Valley Road overpass will require daytime single-lane closures on S.R. 37. Work will move into the northbound S.R. 37 lanes after crews complete the southbound lanes.