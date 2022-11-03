Southside construction update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road interchange for the future I-69 is expected to open partially next month. Crews are connecting the new and old roadways and shifted Southport Road west of State Road 37 over the weekend. Expect new Southport Road traffic signals at S.R. 37 access points, Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue to be turned on when the interchange opens partially. Work on the Carson Avenue bridge over I-465 continues with nighttime lane closures for crews to prepare the bridge deck for concrete.

*I-69 Johnson County: Bridgework on the future Smith Valley Road overpass will require daytime single-lane closures on S.R. 37 starting late this week. Work is expected to begin with the right lane of southbound S.R. 37 and move across the median into the northbound lanes. The new northbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to S.R. 144 may open as early as next week. The movement is currently closed, and traffic is being detoured north. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to S.R. 144 is also expected to shift slightly onto a new location and new pavement at that time. For more information, check i69finishline.com.

*Indianapolis: Mayor Joe Hogsett joined City-County Council Vice President Zach Adamson and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) at an event on Oct. 31 to highlight the preparations being made by the Indy Snow Force drivers ahead of this year’s winter season. Plow drivers have already completed more than 2,000 hours of training behind the wheel and in the classroom. Indy Snow Force executed its annual “mock snow fight” Nov. 1 and 2, before the first winter weather event of the year hits Indianapolis. Indy Snow Force reported having more than 18,000 tons of salt on hand ready to help make roads safer and keep Indianapolis moving. Indy DPW uses a granular de-icing “salt” product which lowers the freezing point of water on roadways and which is designed to stick to streets once distributed by plow trucks. Indy DPW is currently hiring for various full-time positions within its operations and solid waste divisions, including positions that involve driving snow trucks. More info can be found at joinDPW.indy.gov.