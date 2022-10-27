Southside Construction Update

Compiled by Nicole Davis

Southeast Indianapolis: I-65 safety and efficiency is expected to improve traffic flow and safety along I-65 on the Southeast side of Indy. The nearly 5-mile project corridor stretches from north of the I-465 interchange to just north of Fletcher Avenue. The INDOT project is expected to reduce congestion and improve safety in the area. The project is in the environmental analysis and design stage, with the Project Team gathering information, developing solutions and designing construction plans. Activities include traffic analysis, maintenance of traffic plans, road design and survey work. I-65 safety and efficiency will include added capacity, a bridge replacement, bridge rehabilitation and widening, bridge overlays, pavement replacement and more. A public meeting is planned for Nov. 1. A virtual option follows on Nov. 2. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3s6fx4U.

* I-69 Indianapolis: I-69 Finish Line reports that over the past year, large trucks have successfully moved more than one million cubic yards of earth for the future interstate system interchange at I-69 and I-465. It’s enough to fill a standard dump truck 100,000 times! Crews are preparing to shift Southport Road onto the new bridge over future I-69 this November. The first step will shift traffic west of State Road 37 this weekend, near Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue. Expect left-turn access to close for less than a day during the transition.