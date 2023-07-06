Southside construction update 07-06 to 07-12

Compiled by Nicole Davis

With the I-69 project still in full swing and many more projects to come, we’re offering a weekly update during the 2023 construction season! As always, be mindful of our construction workers and drive safely!

• Westbound I-465: Starting the night of July 7,crews in Marion County will begin closing the westbound lanes of I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on Indy’s southwest side. This is the second half of the directional I-465 closures that will allow crews to make improvements to drainage structures, refurbish pavement and perform bridge maintenance. Traffic will be rerouted on I-65 and I-70 through the South Split. Following the evening rush hour on Friday, crews will close westbound I-465 ramps and lanes for a multi-week closure. Closures will begin on the following ramps: I-65 to I-465 westbound, US 31/East Street to I-465 westbound, Harding Street/S.R. 37 to I-465 westbound, Kentucky Avenue/S.R. 67 to I-465 westbound Westbound lanes are expected to reopen starting Saturday, July 29. For more information, visit I69FinishLine.com.

• Motorists are encouraged to download INDOT’s TrafficWise app or check 511in.org to find the latest information for your commute.