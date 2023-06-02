Southside Catholic Parish Festivals 2023

Compiled by Mark Gasper and Nancy Hammerstrom

This week begins a season of upcoming parish festivals on the Southside! From children’s games and rides, silent auctions, raffles, Monte Carlo games and bingo to beer tents, live music, dancing and plenty of fair food favorites, you’ll have a packed schedule of fun activities to last for the next several months!

June 1-3

St. Jude Parish Summer Festival

When: June 1-3, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m.

Where: 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis

Description: Children’s games, prizes, bands, food, Ferris Wheel, silent auction, bingo, Monte Carlo games, beer tent, Sat. evening live music with Josh Kaufman, free admission.

Info: (317) 786-4371

June 8-10

Our Lady of the Greenwood Parish Festival

When: June 8-10, Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m., Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, 2 p.m. to midnight

Where: 335 S. Meridian St., Greenwood

Description: Rides, games, Monte Carlo, bingo, cake wheel, grand raffle, quilt raffle, children’s games, jewelry auction, live music, beer tent, fair food, free admission

Info: (317) 888-2861; info@greenwood.org

June 9-10

Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish Italian Street Festival

When: June 9-10, Friday and Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m.

Where: 520 Stevens St., Indianapolis

Description: More than 25 Italian meats, pastas, salads, desserts, homemade spaghetti sauce, pizza, cannoli, cheesecake, Italian beer and wine, live music, dancing and rides. Religious procession, Saturday, 6:45 p.m., 7 p.m. Mass, free parking in Eli Lilly lots on East and New Jersey streets, free admission.

Info: (317) 636-4478; kfcpublicrelations@gmail.com, indyitalianfest.org

August 11-12

Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ Parish Augustravaganza

When: Aug. 11-12, Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight

Where: 7225 Southeastern Ave., Indianapolis

Description: Rides, catered dinner, food tent, beer/wine tent, Monte Carlo, raffle, live entertainment, kids’ games, free admission.

Info: (317) 357-1200

August 25-27

Joseph Parish Festival

When: Aug. 25-27, Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m., Sunday, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1401 S. Mickley Ave., Indianapolis

Description: Rides, food, bingo, gaming, silent action, beer garden, Texas Hold’em contest. Sunday, free admission.

Info: (317) 244-9002

August 27

St. Patrick Parish Festival

When: Aug. 27, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 950 Prospect St., Indianapolis

Description: Raffle, music, food, St. Patrick Queen and King, games.

Info: 317-631-5824; office@stpatrickindy.com

September 29-30

Holy Name of Jesus Parish Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 29-30, Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m.

Where: 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove

Description: Kids’ zone, beer garden, food, health fair, raffle, live music: Friday, Monarch Band and the Woomblies Rock Orchestra, Saturday, Colin Hawk and Trainwreck, free admission.

Info: 317-784-5454; parishadmin@holyname.cc