Southside Catholic Parish Festivals 2023

Compiled by Mark Gasper and Nancy Hammerstrom
This week begins a season of upcoming parish festivals on the Southside! From children’s games and rides, silent auctions, raffles, Monte Carlo games and bingo to beer tents, live music, dancing and plenty of fair food favorites, you’ll have a packed schedule of fun activities to last for the next several months!
June 1-3
- St. Jude Parish Summer Festival
When: June 1-3, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m.
Where: 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis
Description: Children’s games, prizes, bands, food, Ferris Wheel, silent auction, bingo, Monte Carlo games, beer tent, Sat. evening live music with Josh Kaufman, free admission.
Info: (317) 786-4371
June 8-10
- Our Lady of the Greenwood Parish Festival
When: June 8-10, Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m., Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, 2 p.m. to midnight
Where: 335 S. Meridian St., Greenwood
Description: Rides, games, Monte Carlo, bingo, cake wheel, grand raffle, quilt raffle, children’s games, jewelry auction, live music, beer tent, fair food, free admission
Info: (317) 888-2861; info@greenwood.org
June 9-10
- Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish Italian Street Festival
When: June 9-10, Friday and Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m.
Where: 520 Stevens St., Indianapolis
Description: More than 25 Italian meats, pastas, salads, desserts, homemade spaghetti sauce, pizza, cannoli, cheesecake, Italian beer and wine, live music, dancing and rides. Religious procession, Saturday, 6:45 p.m., 7 p.m. Mass, free parking in Eli Lilly lots on East and New Jersey streets, free admission.
Info: (317) 636-4478; kfcpublicrelations@gmail.com, indyitalianfest.org
August 11-12
- Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ Parish Augustravaganza
When: Aug. 11-12, Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight
Where: 7225 Southeastern Ave., Indianapolis
Description: Rides, catered dinner, food tent, beer/wine tent, Monte Carlo, raffle, live entertainment, kids’ games, free admission.
Info: (317) 357-1200
August 25-27
- Joseph Parish Festival
When: Aug. 25-27, Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m., Sunday, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1401 S. Mickley Ave., Indianapolis
Description: Rides, food, bingo, gaming, silent action, beer garden, Texas Hold’em contest. Sunday, free admission.
Info: (317) 244-9002
August 27
- St. Patrick Parish Festival
When: Aug. 27, Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 950 Prospect St., Indianapolis
Description: Raffle, music, food, St. Patrick Queen and King, games.
Info: 317-631-5824; office@stpatrickindy.com
September 29-30
- Holy Name of Jesus Parish Oktoberfest
When: Sept. 29-30, Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m.
Where: 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove
Description: Kids’ zone, beer garden, food, health fair, raffle, live music: Friday, Monarch Band and the Woomblies Rock Orchestra, Saturday, Colin Hawk and Trainwreck, free admission.
Info: 317-784-5454; parishadmin@holyname.cc