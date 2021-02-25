Southside Art League board member exhibits watercolor paintings in March

A one artist show by Indianapolis professional watercolor artist, Elise Taylor, will be on display at the Southside Art League Off Broadway Gallery in March. The featured artist and longtime member and a board member of the Southside Art League, will be exhibiting her collection of watercolor paintings in a variety of subject matter.

Elise J. Taylor, nee Elise J. Bullock, was born and raised in north central Massachusetts and moved to central Indiana in 1973. Although she has no formal art training, she holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Fitchburg State College in Massachusetts. Taylor began painting in oils as a teenager and converted to watercolor in 1990. She attributes her love of art to her mother Irene, who not only influenced her but also encouraged her.

The surrounding mountains and seacoast of the northeast and the farmlands of central Indiana has had a huge impact on Taylor’s choice of subject matter. She has also had the privilege of travelling throughout the United States including Alaska and Hawaii, and to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, France and Guatemala.

Taylor is currently a member of the Southside Art League, the Brown County Art Gallery, the Brown County Art Guild and the Watercolor Society of Indiana.

Over the years she has received numerous awards and ribbons including Reserve Grand Champion, Judges Choice Award and Plein Air Award at the Marion County Fair; Sweepstakes Award at the Indiana State Fair; and Best of Show at the Brown County Art Gallery.

Taylor’s artwork will be displayed at SALI from March 3-27 at the Southside Art League Inc. (SALI) Off Broadway Gallery iat 299 E. Broadway St., Greenwood IN 46143, two blocks north of Main Street and six blocks east of Madison Avenue in historic Old Town Greenwood.

Visit the gallery during regular hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gallery is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Please contact SALI at (317) 882-5562 or Elise Taylor at (317) 509-0785 or watercoloret@sbcglobal.net to arrange for viewing by appointment at any other time. There is no fee to view the artwork.