Southport Political Spectacle

By Nicole Davis

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and even former basketball coach Bob Knight made a stop at Southport High School for a rally on Nov. 2, in hopes to encourage voters to elect Mike Braun to the Indiana Senate.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be on a stage with the president of the United States, the vice president and Bobby Knight,” Braun said to the crowd. “Only in the United States… only in Indiana.”

A line began to form at the school early in the morning, zigzagging and wrapping around the east side of the building by the time doors opened. With a crowd of nearly 8,000 filling Southport Fieldhouse, many people were still turned away.

Pence and Trump addressed the crowd, speaking about the state of the country and their future agenda, including topics such as immigration reform, healthcare, social security, the growing economy and more. Trump introduced Knight as someone who was key to him winning Indiana. Finally, it was time for Trump to introduce Braun – but not before he took a stab at Braun’s opponent “Sleepy Joe” Donnelly and the other democrats running in the election.

Braun won the Nov. 6 election against Democrat Donnelly and Libertarian Lucy Brenton.