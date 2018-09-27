Southport Police offers community safety and preparation tips

By Explorer Post 1832 of the Southport Police Department

Beginning this month and for each month following, the Southport Police Department Explorer Post 1832 and its officers will present a new article containing tips and guidelines on either Personal Protection, Home Safety or Community Preparedness.

As Law Enforcement Explorers who are concerned about the safety of our community members, this month we would like to offer some preparedness tips for home safety and winter preparedness. Each season of the year presents particular challenges for our citizens, in keeping their homes secure and danger free.

Although recent temperatures have been more reminiscent of the dog days of August than late September, the first frigid days of fall and winter will be here before we know it. The following suggestions are some ways residents can rest assured they will be safe, secure and comfortable until spring.

Check and change the batteries in your smoke alarms and fire detectors. Make sure you have a supply of snow melt or driveway salt to spread on icy surfaces. Don’t wait till the stores are sold out, buy your winter items while the leaves are turning beautiful colors. Also, check your shovels or snow blowers to make sure they are serviceable. Organize your winter coats and gloves, making sure they are together and you know where they are. Have a supply of batteries for your flashlights and emergency lighting. Remember, while power outages can occur at any time, most take place in the late fall and winter months. Check your porch and deck lights to make sure they are working and turn them on in the hours of dusk and darkness. Thieves and burglars hate a well-lighted home. If you have not had your furnace serviced in a long time, it would be a good idea to make sure it is clean and will run smoothly over the winter months. Don’t forget to change the furnace filter every three months. Have a reserve supply of food on hand for every member of the household which will last for at least 72 hours, and that includes one case of water for every member living at home. During the fall and winter months, be mindful of the amount of fuel in your vehicle. Don’t let the fuel gauge go to empty. If you get stuck in freezing weather you want enough fuel to keep the engine running (and the vehicle warm) for at least a few hours. Check your mobile phone to make sure you have the correct emergency contacts under the phone directory heading of ICE (or I n C ase of E mergency) so first responders can contact someone who knows you if you are involved in an accident. If you are going to be away from you home for a few days or more, make sure a trusted neighbor knows about your absence. Even if you are only going to be gone overnight, set timers on your interior lights, radios or TV’s so it looks like your home is occupied.

Watch for our next article on safe Halloween Trick or Treating and what you can do to make it a better experience for our kids.

Stay safe,

The Members of Explorer Post 1832, Southport Police Department