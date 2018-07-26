Southport Police Chief Vaughn gets own Amazon show

By Nancy Price

When Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn was running for Marion County Sheriff this past spring, he took to social media and answered questions from new Facebook friends. When public relations for Southport Police informed him that representatives from Amazon Prime had reached out and wanted to do a show about him, the camera-shy Vaughn thought he was joking.

“I said, ‘Come on, Brad, I’m busy, what do you want?’” Vaughn recalled. Once he realized this was no prank, Vaughn did not hesitate to do the show. He had a plan.

In Ask Tom, which premiered on Amazon Prime July 20, Vaughn will answer police-related questions from the community about various topics, including traffic stops and women’s safety. He hopes that the show, which includes humor, will give the public a chance to see that those in law enforcement are like anyone else.

“One of the things I liked about the first (show) was that the tape was running the whole time, it showed mistakes to show I’m not perfect,” he said. “I hope people will think, I can sit down and talk to him and not feel intimidated or scared. I want people to engage with me and have open communication. I want them to see this as an avenue to get an honest answer.”

Vaughn said he would like to see the transparency displayed on the show influence other police departments to aspire to the same lines of open and honest communication with the public. In the past several years, he noted, police are seen by some as the enemy instead of the “officer-friendly” persona of 10 years ago.

“There’s a segment of the population that thinks (police) are the bad guys now. We’re trying to do the right thing and make it safe for people out there,” he said.

Assistant Police Chief Bob Curl noted that he hopes the show’s lightheartedness will change some perspectives. “We’ve always been community oriented. This (show) is a way to reach out and show we’re real and regular people. I hope that even if (the show) changes one person’s attitude toward police then this will be worth it,” he said.

Police Officer Dawn Asbury said she believes that Vaughn will make the officer’s job more relatable for the public to understand. “He will talk to anybody about anything,” she said. “He won’t back away from tough questions. He’ll given an honest perspective.”

Although the first show was 15 minutes long, future episodes will be planned for 30 minutes. In addition, Ask Tom will include guests such as local celebrities, including football long snapper for the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Overton, who is a big supporter of the police.

Though the show won’t stop Vaughn, a southside resident for his entire life, from getting teased by his coworkers for “making it big” on TV. “They say, ‘Hey, Hollywood, can we go to lunch?’ They’re giving me a hard time and it’s all in good fun,” he said.