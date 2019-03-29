Southport Neighborhood Resource Fair delivers

By Rick Hinton

Where does one go when you have a question regarding city services and opportunities without spending hours on the phone or putting miles on the car? Wouldn’t it be nice to find a one stop solution for the information you need? Recently, the East Gym of Southport High School became such a solution.

The yearly Mayor’s Neighborhood Resource Fair was an answer for inquiring minds. City departments and their services put the aim on the heart of Indianapolis neighborhoods. These departments and various community organizations were prepared to connect all those who walked through the door to services, resources, or to just answer questions.

A sampling of agencies/organizations in attendance were: IMPD, Crime Watch, Homeland Security, IFD Recruiting, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Public Health & Safety, Citizens Energy, Department of Public Works, Indy Parks Department, the Marion County Health Department and many more.

Dawn Wagner with Southeast Community Services at 901 Shelby St. was passionate about the services offered by her organization, including English classes for adults, preparing tax returns, GED classes and assisting in certification programs, including healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, construction, office, IT, hospitality and automotive. “It’s helping one person at a time,” she said, with a smile.

The two-hour timeframe flew by as a consistent stream of visitors navigated the rows of tables, taking literature and talking with representatives. Helping one person at a time.