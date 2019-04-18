Southport hosts spring events & safety training

By Rick Hinton

The city of Southport is saying “goodbye to winter, and hello to spring,” with an exciting array of events coming up this spring and culminating in the month of December. The old town charm is infectious; you’ll certainly want to be a part of it.

On April 30, bring your friends and family to City Barbecue for “Rib Bone Tuesday”, a fundraiser for Perry Senior Services. From 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., take a coupon (available on the city of Southport website) into City Barbeque at 7863 U.S. 31 S., Indianapolis, and Perry Senior Services will receive 25 percent back from your purchase.

The city of Southport will be hosting an annual tradition on Saturday, May 11 – Southport’s Spring Festival, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 6901 Derbyshire Road. Join your neighbors for a day of kids’ games, arts and crafts (including an art contest), food and music. Go to downtownsouthport.com/springfestival for more information.

In addition, the Southport Police Department is hosting a series of monthly trainings open to the public beginning in the month of April and ending in December. They will cover a variety of topics held at 137 Worman St. All classes begin at 6 p.m.

Monday, April 22 – Vacation security & how to travel safely

Monday, May 20 – Crime prevention through environmental design

Monday, June 10 – Telephone safety & elderly scams

Monday, July 22 – Protecting yourself from mass casualty events

Monday, Aug. 19 – Crime Watch.

Monday, Sept. 16 – Self-defense for citizens

Monday, Oct. 21 – Holiday safety & security

Monday, Nov. 18 – Reporting crimes & suspicious activity

Monday, Dec. 16 – Traffic safety & rules of the road, reporting crashes

Registration is through eventbrite. Clicking the link on the Southport website is the easiest, or go to eventbrite.com/e/vacation-security-and-saafe-travel-tickets-53960296700?aff=ebdssbeac.

Contact the desk personnel at the Southport Police Department with any questions at (317) 787-7595.