Southport High School teacher named 2022 Top 10 Indiana Teacher of the Year finalist

Award—Daniel Jones, social studies teacher at Southport High School was recognized as a Top 10 finalist for the Indiana Department of Education Teacher of the Year award.

“Teachers are our difference-makers in the lives of so many students across Indiana,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education in a press release. “When you ask most people, they can point back in their life to their favorite teacher. Typically, that is someone who not only taught them knowledge and skills but also someone who cared about and believed in them as an individual. We are fortunate to have many exceptional teachers in Indiana, and to make this top 10 list is truly an accomplishment. I’m thankful for the leadership of these educators who have positively impacted so many Hoosier students and set such a great example of what it means to help our students achieve their greatest potential.”

This award has been given out for the past 60 years and has recognized teachers from across the state who are making a difference for their students. The final recipient will play a role in representing Hoosier teachers on the national level.

The final winner will be announced in October.