Southport High School Key Club raises funds for Burmese community

By Ann. C. Smith, Chair

Publicity Committee, Kiwanis Club of Perry Township

Southport High School Key Club – the youth affiliate of Perry Kiwanis – is raising funds to support Hope for Tomorrow (HFT), a nonprofit that serves the Burmese community in Indianapolis and throughout Indiana. Student-led Key Clubs help teach young adults community service and leadership skills by running meetings, planning projects and holding office at various levels of Kiwanis.

“We have partnered with HFT, which focuses on a wide range of services to Burmese residents,” said Lydia Par, president of the Key Club. “HFT offers tutoring programs, citizenship classes for adults and other English Language Learner classes. Key Club is currently focusing on raising funds for materials – markers, pencils and many more supplies – for the tutoring and citizenship program that we will be implementing at HFT.”

“We will also start volunteering at HFT for its adult citizenship classes starting in March. Each cohort will be for three months.”

Par explained that Key Club members are making and selling customized bracelets to raise funds for the HFT project. Bracelets are $3 for one and $5 for two. They can be ordered via email at KClubSHS1@gmail.com or via Instagram message at @SHSKClub.

“Key Club members are joining together to work hard on this project,” said Perry Kiwanis Co-president and Key Club advisor Scott Splichal. “We are very proud of them and their dedication to the community.”

Key Club members assist Perry Kiwanis in performing a variety of community service projects during the year including conducting a bicycle safety rodeo, organizing a clothing and food giveaway for needy Perry Schools students and ringing the Salvation Army bell at Christmas, among others.

Key Club members also play a vital role in staffing the concession stand operated by Perry Kiwanis during the Baxter YMCA spring and fall youth athletic league games. And they assisted Perry Kiwanis by assembling and distributing backpacks with beverages and snacks during a recent Under the Bridge event, an initiative that helps feed the homeless in downtown Indianapolis every Sunday afternoon.