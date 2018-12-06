Southport High School football player killed in crash

By Nancy Price

Rashawn Haskins, a Southport High School student, was killed Saturday night as of result of injuries from a car crash on U.S. 31 and Main Street.

Haskins, a senior wide receiver with the school’s football team, was taken to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital following the crash, along with his sister, Briana, who was injured.

Haskins’ 17-year-old girlfriend was driving the car. Authorities have not released her name. The vehicle was struck at approximately 10 p.m. after turning in front of a Jeep. Haskins was in the passenger seat; his sister was in the back seat.

Haskins, 18, had just been named to the 2018 Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 6A All-State Team and received honorable mention for the All-Marion County team.

Perry Township Schools is devastated to learn about the passing of Rashawn Haskins and the injuries of his sister Brianna,” Perry Township Schools officials said in a statement. “Rashawn was a standout member of the Southport High football team and a former member of the basketball team. Both siblings are respected and loved by their peers.

“Our hearts go out to the Haskins family during this heartbreaking time, and we pray for Brianna’s recovery.”

Southport High Head Football Coach Brandon Winters said that Rashawn Haskins had a very positive attitude. “He was a tremendous competitor and was always excited to take on whatever challenges our team was up against. Whether things were going good or bad, he was always smiling and ready to keep working. People enjoyed being around him.”

School counselors will be available this week to help students cope with this tragic loss, officials said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral arrangements. To donate, please go to gofundme.com/money-for-the-haskind-family.