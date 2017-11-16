Southport Christian Church Chancel Choir sings in Carnegie Hall

Submitted by Karri York, director of music

Southport Christian Church Chancel Choir will begin its holiday season by spending five days and four nights in New York City to prepare to sing a concert in Carnegie Hall on Sunday Nov. 19, presented by Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY). They will participate with other choristers from across the United States in the New York Premiere of the “International Carol Suites” by composer and conductor Mark Hayes, who will direct the performance.

In January of 2017, Dr. Karri York, Director of Music at Southport Christian Church, received an invitation from DCINY for the chancel choir to audition. After strong interest from SCC choir members, Dr. York sent in a recording of their recent 2016 Christmas cantata, and the result was a prestigious invitation to participate in performance at Carnegie Hall. Dr. Jonathan Griffith, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor for DCINY states: “The SCC Choir received this invitation because of the high quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers as well as the exceptional quality of their audition recording. It is quite an honor just to be invited to perform in New York. These wonderful musicians not only represent a high quality of music and education, but they also become ambassadors for the entire community.”

“International Carol Suites” is a celebration of Christmas music of faith from around the world, which features the language in which the carol originated. The music is organized into five movements: Carols of Western Europe, Carols of Eastern Europe, Carols of the British Isles, Carols of Central and South America and Carols of North America.

SCC Chancel Choir members have prepared for this musical opportunity to sing in Carnegie Hall since August 2017. They will also perform the first three movements again on Dec. 10 at Southport Christian Church, 201 E. Epler Ave., for the 10 a.m. service.