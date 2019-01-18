Southeast Neighborhood Development receives funding for revitalization

The Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership® (INHP) board of directors is pleased to announce 10 Marion County neighborhood-serving organizations will be the recipient of grant funds which will be used toward affordable housing preservation and development, and collaborations that will continue to enhance housing in Indianapolis. The grant program – Indianapolis Neighborhood Development Initiative (INDI) – will distribute a total of $900,000 to the following grantees:

· Near North Development Corporation

· Southeast Neighborhood Development

· Near Eastside Collaborative Partnership (Near East Area Renewal, Englewood Community Development Corporation, John H. Boner Center)

· Westside Community Development Corporation

· King Park Development Corporation

· Riley Area Development Corporation

· Greater Indianapolis Habitat for Humanity

· Renew Indianapolis

“INDI grants support these community-based organizations’ ability to continue doing great work maintaining and developing affordable housing options throughout the city,” said Moira Carlstedt, president and CEO of INHP. “Their proven dedication helps ensure neighborhoods have more livable, affordable housing choices for people to call home.”

The grant criteria were categorized by four factors: Community need, impact, leverage and partnerships.

Community need: Clearly defined neighborhood demographics, challenges and opportunities.

Impact: Clearly defined and substantive affordable housing production.

Leverage: Demonstrated how INDI funding attracts and coordinates with other capital sources.

Partnerships: The organization is actively engaged in city initiatives and/or other partnerships that achieve neighborhood benefit.

Since 1999 and through the support of Lilly Endowment Inc., INHP has provided more than $24.4 million in Indianapolis Neighborhood Development Initiative grant funds to community-based organizations. This competitive application process was open to all Marion County nonprofit organizations creating or preserving affordable, sustainable housing opportunities.

About INHP

The Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership (INHP) increases affordable and sustainable housing opportunities for individuals and families in Marion County and serves as a catalyst for the development and revitalization of neighborhoods. INHP enables families to become and remain long-term, successful homeowners through homebuyer education, mortgage and credit advising and lending services. INHP also provides thought leadership, technical assistance, financial support and programming to community partners dedicated to neighborhood development and revitalization. For more information, visit INHP.org.