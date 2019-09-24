Southeast District detectives arrest man for striking IMPD officer with car

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) identified and arrested a man for allegedly striking an officer with his vehicle after stealing items from a Walmart store.

Just before 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 17, IMPD officers were dispatched to 4650 S. Emerson Ave to assist an off-duty officer. An off-duty IMPD officer was working at Walmart assisting with security when he attempted to apprehend a shoplifter. During this time, the suspect struck the officer with his vehicle and fled the scene in a silver four-door sedan. The officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Detectives reached out to the community earlier in the month for their assistance. Through tips and information provided to the detectives from the community, detectives identified and arrested 31-year-old Cody Amos for his involvement in this incident.

