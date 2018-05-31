By Adam Staten

There likely isn’t a more dedicated and passionate fan base than Star Wars fans. However, legions of avid Star Trek enthusiasts would likely say otherwise. Regardless, despite there being a number of films, characters and planets in the Star Wars universe, truly devoted followers of the series are able to keep these intricate factoids straight with relative ease. Knowing this fanatical allegiance that Star Wars has built and been able to maintain for several decades, Disney is going to milk it for all its worth. This past weekend saw the release of the latest film in the Star Wars series.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is a prequel, telling the origin of a beloved figure in the Star Wars universe. Can you guess which one? As the film opens, we see the young but troubled Han as he’s attempting to illegally commandeer a space cruiser. Looking to leave his life of crime behind and build a better future for himself and Oi’ra, they concoct a risky plan. But that doesn’t work quite as expected and is forced to call an audible, making lemonade out of lemons.

Never one to stay down for long, young Han soon encounters a lifelong buddy through his series of unfortunate events. Oh, he also reverts back to his old, less than legal ways as Mr. Solo soon falls in line with a group of shady but albeit likeable characters. Han and his new buddies are then jet setting across the galaxy on a seemingly impossible quest to secure copious amounts of a rare commodity for an even shadier and much less likable figure.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is a film that moves with an incredibly brisk and rapid pace. From the opening scene right up unto the closing credits, the action does not stop. The filmmakers assume that we’re more than familiar with theses characters as there is little exposition, instead choosing to focus on the characters’ mammoth quest. Strong writing and even stronger direction are seen in spades in this latest Star Wars entry.

Even though the writing and Ron Howard’s direction are more than solid, it’s not all perfect. For instance, Aiden Ehrenreich, as the young Solo, delivers a very vanilla performance. He’s extremely bland, boring and forgettable as one of the Star Wars’ series biggest characters. Additionally, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian is likely the best thing about the entire film and he’s given way too little screen time.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will most assuredly go on to gross a ton of cash. Even though it’s not perfect, Star Wars fanatics and those with just a passing interest in the outer space saga will be more than pleased. 3.5 out of 5.

Adam Staten lives in Perry Township and is a movie buff. Staten graduated from University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Communication Studies. He can be reached at adam.staten1@gmail.com.