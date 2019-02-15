Skirvin announces run for Beech Grove Mayor

By Nancy Price

Rick Skirvin has announced that he will run for mayor of Beech Grove.

Skirvin, a Republican, will be running against current Mayor Dennis Buckley, who is seeking a third term, in the primary election on May 7.

“I feel as a community we can do better; we have undeveloped properties, empty store fronts, a lack of parking on Main Street and an administration that lacks experience in business,” Skirvin said. “I want to bring transparency and fairness to the citizens and re-establish Main Street as a destination.”

Skirvin owns several small businesses, including one in Beech Grove. He has served on the Beech Grove School Board and Beech Grove Parks Board for 12 years. In addition, he is a member of Moose International. He also volunteers annually with The Appalachian Service Project, a faith-based organization that assists families and attempts to eradicate substandard housing in central Appalachia.

“My family also volunteers at HRH (Homeless & ReEntry Helpers) downtown feeding the homes. In my spare time I also minister the sacrament of marriage to Beech Grove residents free of charge.”

A lifetime resident of Beech Grove, Skirvin graduated from Beech Grove High School in 1987 and attended IUPUI for criminal justice. He has four kids who all attended Beech Grove City Schools: Alex Holsclaw, Aeriel Skirvin, Nick Ward and Rickey Skirvin.