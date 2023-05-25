Six Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

Six Roncalli High School seniors gathered on May 3 to recognize their intent to compete collegiately.

Alex Barkley signed with King University (Bristol, Tenn.) under coach Ryan Booher to compete in men’s volleyball. He was an all-state, all-tournament team, state champion, USAV all-star team and USAV all-star tournament team player. His volleyball team was the 2022 conference, county, sectional, regional, metro and state champions. Barkley plans to study exercise science and is the son of Mo and Nic Barkley. They are members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Jacob Irmer signed to play men’s volleyball at Barton College (Wilson, N.C.) under coach J.T. Deppe. Irmer was a Lincoln Way all-tournament player. His volleyball team was 2021 state runner-up, 2021 and 2022 regional champions and 2022 state champions. Irmer plans to study journalism and is the son of Laura and Rick Irmer. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Judson Lawrie signed to play football and track at Thomas More University (Crestview Hills, Ky.) under football coaches Chris Norwell, Derek Burnett, Devon Fisher and track coach Ron Russo. During his career at Roncalli, he was an all-county, all-conference and academic all-state player in football. Also, he was the MVP in track for 2021 and 2022. Lawrie’s football team was Indiana state champions in 2020, as well as sectional and regional champions in both 2021 and 2022. His track team was Circle City champions in 2021. Lawrie plans to study accounting. His parents are Wendy and Judd Lawrie. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Christian Maldonado signed with University of Indianapolis (Indianapolis) under coach Gabe Hall to compete in men’s soccer. He was a two-time academic all-state, team MVP and a top team player. Maldonado’s team was 2022 conference and 2021 Marion County champions. He is the son of Lidia Guzman and Rogelio Maldonado. They are members of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Arik Moyers signed to play football at Western Michigan University (Kalamazoo, Mich.) under coaches Lance Taylor and Billy Cosh. He was an academic all-state player. Moyer’s team was conference, sectional and regional champions. He plans to study marketing. Moyer’s parents are Shelley and Derek Moyers. They are members of St. Susanna Catholic Church.

David Warner signed with Thomas More University (Crestview Hills, Ky.) to compete in cross country and track under coach Ron Russo. He was an academic all-state for both track and cross country and earned the sportsmanship and mental attitude awards in cross country. Warner’s track and cross-country teams were regional qualifiers, and his track team was conference champions in 2021. He was also part of the Royal Rhapsody show choir that was state runner-up in 2023. Warner plans to study exercise science and is the son of Jennifer and Paul Warner. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Roncalli athletic director David Lauck said, “Congrats to our players committing to further their academic and athletic futures. Thanks for all of your efforts at Roncalli and best of luck.”