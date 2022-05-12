Six Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

On April 25, six Roncalli High School senior athletes gathered to recognize their intent to compete collegiately next fall.

Sam Gantner signed with University of Indianapolis under coach Gabe Hall to compete in soccer. During his career at Roncalli, he was all conference, all county, captain, MVP and received the mental attitude award. He helped lead his team to the school’s first Marion County championship. Gantner plans to study business and is the son of Julie and Keith Gantner.

Sarah Lezon signed to play volleyball at Northern Illinois University (DeKalb, Ill.) under coach Ray Gooden. Lezon has been two-time all-conference and all-county, second team all-state and academic all- state. Her volleyball team was three-time county champions, three-time conference champions, four-time sectional champions and regional champions. Lezon plans to study health science and is the daughter of Amy and Gene Lezon.

Kyle Lockard signed with Marian University (Indianapolis) to compete in track and field under coach Mike Holman. During his career at Roncalli, he was conference champion and sectional champion in long jump, a regional qualifier and a state qualifier. Lockard’s team was Archdiocesan and conference champions. He plans to study nursing and is the son of Anne and Vince Lockard.

Brendan Louthain signed to play men’s volleyball at Lindenwood University (Saint Charles, Mo.) under coach Joe Kosciw. Louthain led the state in kills in 2021 and was first team all-state. His team was the conference champions in 2021 and 2022, the state runner up in 2021 and the metro tournament champions in 2022. Louthain plans to study marketing. His parents are Denise and Rob Louthain.

Luke Russell signed with Wabash College (Crawfordsville, Ind.) under coach Don Morel to compete in football. Russel’s football team was state champions in 2020, three-time sectional and regional champions. He was an all-county player. Russel plans to study finance and is the son of Carla Russell and Pic Russell.

Zach Wilson signed to wrestle at Marian University (Indianapolis) under coach Steven Bradley. Wilson was a four-year varsity letter recipient, three-time all-conference, sectional champion, junior first-team academic all-state, senior first-team academic all-state, and his team was four-time conference champions, 2019 semi-state, 2022 Marion County, sectional and regional champions. He plans to study analytic. Wilson’s parents are Sarah and Dustin Wilson.

Roncalli athletic director David Lauck R’94 stated, “What a talented group of high school student athletes. They should all transition well to college and be ready to compete in their respective sports.”