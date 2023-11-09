Sherri Jones elected to VFW Post 5864 House Committee

Sherri Jones, a life member of VFW Post 5864, was elected as a member of the House Committee at the Tuesday, Oct. 3 meeting. Sherri served in the U.S. Army and became eligible for membership in the VFW with her service in Haiti in “Operation Uphold Democracy.” She earned the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal between 1994 and 1995.

Sherri has been very active in the post since her arrival around 10 years ago. She has served as a senior vice commander, junior vice commander, and currently serves as the post’s bingo chairman. She is also the captain of the Greenwood-New Whiteland Honor and Color Guard. In addition to these obligations, she is the wife of David Jones, who also served in the U.S. Army and is a member of Greenwood VFW.

Sherri and her husband have three children (young adults): Cheyanne, Samantha and Nathan. All three of the children graduated from high school and the two girls are in college. Nathan is in the U.S. Army National Guard and works in the construction business.

In addition, she works full time at Walmart. According to Commander Steve Milbourn, “Sherri is one of the individuals you want to know. She is always ready to jump in and help out as she can.”

She has also subbed as a cook at the VFW, and she works every VFW Chief of Staff Saturday for breakfast.

Sherri also serves as the commander’s chief of staff and helps out as needed with various tasks. Milbourn continued, “We had asked Sherri to become part of the House Committee numerous times, however we knew that her schedule was tied up. We appreciate her efforts in all of her endeavors.”

The House Committee is comprised of the commander, quartermaster because of their positions, and three other elected members for three-year terms. The other two members include Mike Delaney, with one year left on his term; and Bill Clark, with two years left on his term.