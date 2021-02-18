Seven Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

On Feb. 1, seven Roncalli High School senior athletes signed letters of intent to compete collegiately.

Abbie Carr signed with Saint Xavier University (Chicago) under coach Erin Mollohan to compete in softball. Carr was on the honor roll, in the National Honor Society and an AllState Honorable Mention for basketball and her softball team was Marion County Champions and Conference Champions. She plans to study nursing and is the daughter of Melanie and Ron Carr.

Sofie Carr signed to play softball at Saint Xavier University (Chicago) under coach Erin Mollohan. Carr was on the honor roll, in the National Honor Society and an All-State Honorable Mention for basketball, and her softball team was Marion County Champions and Conference Champions. She plans to study nursing and is the daughter of Melanie and Ron Carr.

Kaelin Cash signed with Saint Joseph’s University (Philadelphia) to play softball under coach Erin Brooks. Cash was a four-year letter winner, in the National Honor Society and an All-Conference athlete. Her softball team was Marion County Champions and Conference Champions. Cash plans to study mathematics and psychology. She is the daughter of Angela and Michael Cash.

Alivia Dugger signed to play softball at Grace College (Winona Lake, Ind.) under coach Hannah Swartzentruber. Dugger was on the high honor roll and in the National Honor Society. During her career at Roncalli, her softball team was Marion County Champions and Conference Champions. Dugger plans to study criminal justice and psychology. Her parents are Andrea and Wayn Barger.

Dani Gebhart signed with Indiana University South Bend (South Bend, Ind.) under coach Natalie Newell to compete in softball. Gebhart was in the National Honor Society and her softball team was Marion County Champions and Conference Champions. She plans to study biology and is the daughter of Kristy and Todd Gebhart.

Gracie Holok signed to play softball at Midway University (Midway, Ky.) under coach Tripp Swisner. Holok was a four-year varsity starter on her softball team. During her career at Roncalli, her softball team was Marion County Champions and Conference Champions. Her parents are April and Craig Holok.

Chloe Parks signed with Miami of Ohio University (Oxford, Ohio) under coach “2K” Kirin Kumar to compete in softball. Parks was MVP for her softball team, All County and All Conference athlete and her softball team was Marion County Champions and Conference Champions. She plans to study nursing and is the daughter of Stephanie and Brad Parks.

“Congratulations to our senior student-athletes signing with their future schools! Thanks for all you have given to our school community these past four years. Also, thank you to the families, coaches and teammates for coming out to support this event!” said David Lauck, athletic director of Roncalli High School.