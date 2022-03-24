Seven Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

On March 9, seven Roncalli High School senior athletes gathered to recognize their intent to compete collegiately in baseball and softball.

Alex Amodeo signed with Davis and Elkins College (Elkins, W. Va.) under coaches Tim Miller and Tyler Rubasky to compete in baseball. Amodeo plans to study criminology and is the son of Nicole and Jeff Amodeo.

Johnny Roeder signed to play baseball at Marian University (Indianapolis) under coach Todd Bacon. Roeder has been a four-year varsity player, junior year all-conference and all-county. His baseball team was Circle City champions in 2019 and 2021. Roeder plans to study business management and is the son of Jenny and John Roeder.

Anthony Supe signed with the University of Indianapolis (Indianapolis) to play baseball under coach Al Ready. Supe’s team was conference champs. He plans to study finance and is the son of Andrea and Kurt Supe.

Courtney Keller signed to play softball at Mount Saint Joseph University (Cincinnati) under coaches Dee Dee Morris and Beth Goderwis. During her career at Roncalli, her team was Indiana State champions. Keller plans to study criminal justice. Her parents are Christa and James Keller.

Tori Candler signed with Centre College (Danville, Ky.) under coach Tori Brown to compete in softball. Candler’s softball team was Indiana State champions. She plans to study actuarial science and is the daughter of Tamara and Greg Candler.

Cate Lehner signed to play softball at Butler University (Indianapolis) under coach Scott Hall. Lehner was an all-conference player, and her team was State Champions. She plans to study biology. Lehner’s parents are Emily and Jack Lehner.

Kylie Freije signed with Reinhardt University (Waleska, Ga.) to compete in softball. Freije was an all-conference and all-county player, and her team was Indiana State champions. She plans to study business and is the daughter of Joellyn and TJ Freije.

Roncalli Athletic Director David Lauck said, “Congrats to our baseball and softball players committing to further their academic and athletic futures. Thanks for all of your efforts at Roncalli and best of luck this spring season.”