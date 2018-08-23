Servant’s Heart of Indy to hold breakfast fundraiser

By Nancy Price

A Beech Grove nonprofit is holding an upcoming fundraiser to help local families who struggle with hunger.

Servant’s Heart of Indy will be hosting their second annual Breakfast Fundraiser on Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at O’Charley’s restaurant, located on Southport Road and Emerson Avenue. Founding Director of Servant’s Heart of Indy, Bill Boone, said that fundraising efforts are needed as the nonprofit needs additional food to serve the growing number of families who visit the pantry.

“Our numbers have increased overwhelmingly in the last five months, “ Boone said. “We have touched 1,000 lives per month, so our need for food has gone up tremendously.”

The inspiration for Servant’s Heart began during the holiday season in 2002 when a group of volunteers and benefactors provided food, clothing, furniture, toiletries and gifts for 27 families. The volunteers, who recognized an ongoing need to help families, established a community outreach program to provide year-round support for those needing assistance.

In addition to the Breakfast Fundraiser, Servant’s Heart will be raising funds at the Beech Grove Fall Festival, held this year from Sept. 12 – 15 on Main Street. “The pantry will be accepting donations of canned goods, peanut butter, jelly, diapers, baby wipes and macaroni and cheese and will have baked goods for sale,” said Lisa Wiese, fundraising coordinator for Servant’s Heart.

Love pizza? Stop by UNO Pizzeria & Grill at 4740 E. Southport Road from Oct. 14 – 20. Mention Servant’s Heart of Indy and 20 percent of your meal total will be donated to the nonprofit.

The Breakfast Fundraiser, which is $10, will have a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Local businesses donating items this year include UNO Pizzeria & Grill, Chicago’s Pizza, Dairy Queen on Thompson Road, Dale’s Family Restaurant, Dammann’s, Expo Bowl, Great Times, Meiijer, O’Charley’s, Portraits by Sheila and Portillo’s.

Tickets may be purchased by calling Servant’s Heart of Indy at (317) 788-9433 or by calling Lisa, fundraiser coordinator at (317) 691-5910. In addition, tickets will be sold at the door and at opening day of the Circle City Futbol Club (formerly known as Franklin Township Soccer Club) this Saturday, Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the soccer fields behind Adams Elementary at 7431 E. Stop 11 Road. U

For more information about Servant’s Heart, to volunteer or to donate items, please call (317) 788-9433 or go to servantsheartofindy.org.