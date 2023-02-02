Seniors key to Roncalli girls basketball success

By Mark Ambrogi

The Roncalli High School girls basketball team has not only won the Circle City Conference for the fourth consecutive season this season, but the team hasn’t dropped a conference game in that 20-game span.

Royals coach Jason Sims gives credit to the four seniors, Sydney Horton, Josie Origer, Jordan Hendricks and Anna Dressman.

“It is beyond special what we’ve accomplished regarding our conference,” Horton said. “We have not only gone undefeated, we have fought in every single game in order to get there. Through the highs and lows of the season, we have always managed to show our true potential in all of the conference games. The accomplishments we have in conference are unmatched and I really have enjoyed being on this team and enjoying these moments together.”

Horton and Origer are full-time starters for the Royals (18-4), who are scheduled to open Class 4A Southport Sectional play Feb. 1 against Decatur Central. Hendricks, who has overcome two ACL injuries, was a starter until being injured as a junior.

“All four all quiet leaders,” Sims said. “What makes them special as leaders is that they support the successes of each other and the underclassmen. Sydney is the most unselfish player I have ever coached. Jordan is one of the finest shooters in the state. When she got hurt last year, we had won six out of seven games and were playing great basketball. She was averaging double digits. When she went down in our third practice of (this season) she knew she had torn the ACL (in her knee) and immediately said, ‘I’m going to play this year.’ She has come into games and been a microwave for us. She scores in bunches in very short stints.”

Prior to the sectional opener Feb. 1, Horton had started 96 consecutive games.

“Although it is a very high accomplishment for me, that has never been my focus,” Horton said. “I have always focused on team-oriented goals and have tried my best to perform the best for my team. I believe in the fact that the accomplishments will come as long as you work hard and don’t take anything for granted.”

Horton said she has made the most improvement in her scoring mentality.

“Freshman and sophomore years I had all-stars surrounding me that averaged over 20 points per game,” Horton said. “As the point guard, I knew I had to get them the ball in order to be successful. However, the past two years the team has relied on me more to score instead of pass. Making that change has been difficult, but it has been well worth it as I have been a big part in our scoring.”

Horton leads the team with a 13.0 scoring average, followed by junior Claire Lindsey at 12.5 points per game. Horton said the team chemistry took some time to develop.

“We had some newcomers that showed a lot of talent, and it is always difficult to use everyone to their strengths,” Horton said.

Horton said as the team has learned each player’s strengths and weaknesses and adjusted accordingly, “the chemistry off the court is unmatched and we all see each other as family.”

Horton, who will play basketball for Trine University next season, said there have been some team bonding experiences that have been really enjoyable.

“The group of seniors have been together and played together since elementary school,” Horton said. “We have been close friends for forever and have always had a blast on and off the court together. All of our basketball memories are irreplaceable, and I personally can’t wait for all of the accomplishments that they will have as they go off to college.”