Send a smile

Perry Senior Services volunteers to deliver flowers to homebound seniors this Valentine’s Day

Perry Senior Services is determined to not have homebound seniors feel lonely or forgotten this Valentine’s Day by offering a flower delivery service this year.

Those who know of a senior citizen in the community can make a $10 donation to Perry Seniors and volunteers will deliver a bouquet of carnations and baby’s breath to their door.

“I have had the idea for years, and I can’t wait to see it happen this year,” stated past-executive director Jame Riedeman in an email. “I am really excited that our volunteers will be running around on Valentine’s Day, delivering smile and flowers to our homebound seniors! What a great feeling.”

Volunteers will get together on Feb. 13 during the morning Coffee Club to put together the bouquets: wrapping carnations and baby’s breath in tissue paper. Deliveries will be made the following day.

“It’s always fun to surprise somebody and then on Valentine’s Day when so many have loved ones who’ve passed away, are ill or not there, it’s a really nice surprise,” said Peggy Bryson, Perry Seniors executive director. “If you want to do it anonymously, it will just be to let the seniors know they’re loved.”

Bethany Village is donating the flowers. Perry Seniors is taking orders now. For more information, call (317) 783-9231.