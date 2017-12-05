Sandlin: Indiana Senate Page Program Application Now Available

State Sen. Jack E. Sandlin (R-Indianapolis) announced the Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the Senate Page Program.

This full-day interactive program gives students in grades six through 12 the opportunity to tour the Indiana Statehouse, observe session debates on the Senate floor, and assist staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students will also meet with their state senator.

“The Senate Page Program is a great opportunity for the kids in our area to see their government at work,” Sandlin said. “The program allows students to meet with elected officials, experience the lively environment at the Statehouse, and gain a broader understanding of how the legislative process works.”

The 2018 Senate Page Program will run from mid-January through early March. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to sign up early. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays during the legislative session starting at 8:30 a.m. and dismissing at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.

For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.