School board appoints new superintendent

Beech Grove—The Beech Grove City School Board appointed Laura Hammack, Ph.D. as the district’s new superintendent, effective July 1, 2021. Dr. Hammack succeeds Paul Kaiser, Ph.D., who retired from Beech Grove City Schools on March 31, 2021.

Dr. Hammack is superintendent of Brown County Schools, a position she has held for five years. Her career in education began as a special education teacher in the Brown County School District. She later served as a 6th grade teacher, principal and assistant superintendent, also at Brown County Schools.

In 2009, Dr. Hammack joined Beech Grove City Schools as the Director of Quality Learners until 2014, when she was named Assistant Superintendent at Beech Grove, a position she held until 2016. In 2016, she was selected to lead Brown County Schools as its superintendent.

Dr. Hammack received her bachelor’s degree from DePauw University and Master’s in Special Education from Indiana University. Her Principal’s License was earned from Indiana Wesleyan University, and her Educational Specialist and Superintendent’s License from Indiana State University. Her Doctorate was earned at Indiana State University.

“I am honored to have the privilege of serving the Beech Grove school community as Superintendent of Schools,” said Hammack. “This school district stands on a long-lasting tradition of excellence and I look forward to working together with our teachers and staff to continue to advance opportunities for student success. I can’t wait to get started and get reacquainted with this extraordinary community. It’s a GREAT day to be a Hornet!”

“We are thrilled with the qualifications and the experience Dr. Hammack will bring to our district and are excited to welcome her back to the Beech Grove community,”said school board president April McManus.