Samuel Bryan Chapter remembers Vietnam vets

By Samuel Bryan Chapter of DAR

To remember the 50th anniversary of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Beech Grove chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and Hornet Park Community Center partnered to host a “Soup-er Veterans Appreciation Event” on March 26 for Beech Grove’s super veterans.

Bonnie Wooten, DAR State vice-chair of the Service for Veterans committee, represented the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Inc. which is joined with the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs to gift each Indiana Vietnam veteran with a special appreciation gift that includes a 160-page hardcover book, “A Time to Honor,” and an interactive eBook, and the DVD documentary, “The Journey Home.” In addition, pictures were taken of each veteran that received those gifts.

Sharon Manifold, Samuel Bryan Chapter’s chair of the Service for Veterans committee, also presented all veterans with a certificate of appreciation from the Daughters of the American Revolution, each signed by chapter Regent Patricia Moy.

Other gifts of gardening starter kits, playing cards, and miscellaneous fishing gear were provided from the Samuel Bryan Chapter. In addition, the Knights of Columbus of Indiana donated 3 x 5 American flags, and The Gideons International donated “camo” pocket Bibles. Several veterans won door prizes. Army veteran Jack Selby won the Navy pillow, and he asked the DAR for help to find an old friend. Samuel Bryan Chapter Registrar Kim Shepherd stepped up and found his long lost friend retired Rear Admiral Jack Mamuw residing in Chicago. Selby gifted the Navy pillow to his friend from one “Army Jack to Navy Jack.”

HVAF of Indiana was also on hand to give any needed assistance. HVAF’s mission is to improve the lives of homeless veterans by providing supportive housing, employment, food, clothing, plus other veteran needs.

Veterans with their wives and family members gathered for an afternoon meal of hearty soups and stews provided by the Hornet Park Community Center. Beech Grove’s mayor, Dennis Buckley, and his wife, Patty, also attended and spoke and shook hands with many veterans. One noted veteran, Bill Ciriello, was remembering his 74th anniversary to the day that he was discharged from the US Navy, serving in World War II on the USS Dayton.

The Samuel Bryan Chapter is also coordinating the Military Banner program of Beech Grove as a fundraiser for the chapter. Banners can be seen posted along Main Street in their first year of the banner program. Preparations have already started for next year’s 2023 Military Banners program. For more information, email samuelbryanchapterdar@gmail.com.