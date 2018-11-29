Salin Bank donates to Johnson County Habitat for Humanity

Salin Bank has donated a parcel of land in downtown Edinburgh to Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County. After numerous sweat equity hours from both the future homeowners and volunteers, 108 N. Walnut Street will become home to a young Edinburgh couple and their son in the summer of 2019.

The donation, an 8,500 square foot lot directly north of Salin Bank’s Edinburgh branch, was completed on October 25, and house construction will begin this spring, as part of Habitat of Johnson County’s spring 2019 Community Build.

“When we get land donations, it is so beneficial to our organization,” says Lee Ann Wilbur, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County. “Land is hard to come by and [its purchase] takes away from other ways we can use our funds, so it is such a blessing to have this donation.”

During the build this spring, a number of community organizations will donate money and labor to help make homeownership a reality for the local family.

Habitat volunteers will also work side-by-side with the family itself. Wilbur notes, “Our partner families work really hard, and have to put in numerous sweat equity hours and complete financial classes, in order to be eligible for a home.”

The homeowner partners for 108 N. Walnut will make payments on a 20-year interest-free mortgage as part of the partnership.

“Salin Bank is so pleased to be able to donate this property,” said the bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer James Alender. “As a community bank, we firmly believe in giving back through our numerous charitable efforts, including with Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County. We are proud to help families of modest incomes realize the American dream of home ownership.”

Habitat for Humanity International has built in excess of 500,000 homes worldwide and provided more than 2.5 million people safe, decent, and affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County typically builds one or two houses annually. Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County has built 19 homes in Johnson County, including three in Edinburgh. For more information or to donate, visit habitatjohnsoncounty.org.

Salin Bank is committed to investing in local communities, people, and businesses. Its values and beliefs that come from the Salin family philosophy of improving the communities where their clients live and work.