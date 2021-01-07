SALI features winter exhibit and one-artist show for January

Mixed media artist Catherine L. Cunningham is the featured one-artist show for January at the Southside Art League Off Broadway Gallery. Cunningham exhibits a collection of her unique sculptures created with recycled materials.

Catherine L. Cunningham was born and raised in northern Indiana, and has lived in Indianapolis since 1980. She received a BAE from Herron School of Art, and graduate credits in special education. She loves the challenges of art which include teaching, researching, problem solving, discovery and challenging her abilities.

“Kathy” specializes in using recycled materials in her artwork to help save the environment, to diminish landfills and to give those unique items new life. Each assemblage is not just a compilation of materials, but a story to be discovered. By creating, molding, adding and subtracting, she is guided until she sets the piece free, giving it new life. She hopes that the viewer will identify with a particular artwork and provide it with a new home.

Throughout the years the artist has been a member of many organizations, has exhibited throughout the state and won numerous awards. Contact her at hammers6@comcast.net .

Her artwork will be displayed at SALI from Jan. 6-30, 2021.

As well, the SALI Winter Exhibit is at SALI through March. Member artists will be exhibiting art works that follow the theme, “All Things Purple.”

Art will include a wide variety of styles, subjects, media and prices, including original framed and unframed paintings, matted giclee prints, ceramic sculpture, paper sculpture and greeting cards. A layaway plan is available.

Images of all SALI exhibits are displayed at the website, southsideartleague.org.

The Southside Art League, Inc. (SALI) Off Broadway Gallery is at 299 E. Broadway St., Greenwood, IN 46143, two blocks north of Main St. and six blocks east of Madison Avenue in historic Old Town Greenwood.

Visit the gallery during regular hours Wed. – Sat. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The gallery is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Please call SALI to arrange for viewing by appointment at any other time. There is no charge to visit the gallery. Contact SALI at (317) 882-5562.