Safety and preparedness tips for winter

By Explorer Post 1832 of the Southport Police Department

For November the Southport Explorer Post 1832 would like to wish every citizen a very happy and safe Thanksgiving Holiday whether you are travelling to see family and friends or hosting a gathering at your own home. As we pause to remember what we are thankful for, such as your families and friends as well as this great nation we live in, the members of Law Enforcement Explorer Post 1832 are also thankful for the community we serve and the support we have been given while learning about the law enforcement profession.

Fall safety tips and suggestions

Please remember sidewalks and driveways are not the only slippery surfaces when the weather turns wet and frigid. When yards are wet and icy, it leaves the probability of slipping and falling on your own property, especially if there is a small hill or incline involved. When working in the yard wear boots or shoes with rubberized or treaded soles for traction and safety.

When cleaning gutters and drainage areas around the house make sure the ladder you are using is properly secured and stable.

When you are crossing a street, even at a proper crosswalk, make sure you look both ways and check for wet or icy sidewalks and pavement. Just because you have prepared, does not mean everyone has and the car approaching may not have its windshield clean and frost free. Also, please do not wear all dark clothing in the evening or early morning hours as it makes it very difficult for another driver to see you crossing the street.

Remember to unhook the garden hoses and turn off your outside faucets and clear any drains which might freeze and expand. A broken water pipe is an expensive fix anytime of the year.

It is a good time to review your supply of batteries for your flashlights, check on candles and other types of emergency lighting if the power goes out. Have a couple of small flashlights placed around the house in convenient locations such as the kitchen, living room and bedroom, just in case the electricity goes out. Also remember to check the batteries in your fire and smoke detectors if you have not already done so this season.

Check your furnace filter for buildup of dirt and other debris as it not only makes the furnace less effective, it is also a fire hazard.

Check any small space heaters you might be using during these cold months. Make sure the electric cables and wires are secure and the protective coating is serviceable. Test them to make sure they are stable and will not fall over when the heating elements are on. Finally, do not leave them on when you are away from your home.

Make sure your vehicle’s window washing fluids are topped off and you have a brand with an antifreeze solution in the fluid. Also make sure you have an extra blanket in the vehicle along with a small snow shovel and jumper cables with you during the winter months.

Finally, the largest shopping day of the year is just a few days away. This season do not tempt thieves with boxes and sacks you have left in your vehicle at the shopping malls and stores. Place the bags in the trunk or in an area which cannot be seen from the outside of the vehicle. When you take bags to your vehicle do not just leave them in the same place and go back into the store. Move the vehicle to another part of the parking lot as if you have just arrived. Thieves have been known to sit in the parking lots and watch for persons with large purchases to go back into the shops and stores.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving and be safe,

The Law Enforcement Explorers of Southport Post 1832