By Bradley Lane

The romantic comedy is a staple in the canon of film, and it has existed for almost as long as the medium. They experienced a height in popularity during the Hays Code 50s, when quippy dialogue, clever innuendo and cheeky double meanings were the priority to get around the censors. Then after a brief period of reinvention and iteration, the rom-com dominated the 90s and 2000s. Unfortunately, thanks to the comic book film boom and the death of the mid-budget film, post 2010 or so, the rom-com nearly disappeared from mainstream film. Only recently have romantic comedies regained some amount of cultural relevance thanks to a string of popular straight-to-streaming rom-coms that have been massively popular, if unremarkably made. Finally though, a romantic comedy has come along that is funny, heartfelt and most importantly, inventive enough to break through the mold.

Set in and around the titular Rye Lane in South London, the down and out Dom (David Jonsson) finds Yas (Vivian Oparah) at a time of mutual transition. Dom and Yas are both fresh off of breakups, and while Yas ended her last relationship, Dom got harshly broken up with and is still emotionally reeling from the experience. Through just one magical day Yas and Dom help each other emotionally navigate the complicated feelings of relationships past, learn about each other, and begin to look towards their future.

What makes Rye Lane special is the film’s unique visual language. Not only does the film frequently employ dramatic colorful lighting, but it uses a very wide lens to capture more of each actor’s performance and emphasize the setting around those principal characters. It also makes use of clever cutaway sequences as the characters share past experiences, and they serve to let us get a deeper understanding of how Dom and Yas experience the world around them.

Unfortunately, for as great as the characters and visuals are, the film cannot escape the structural uniformity that plagues the romantic comedy genre. They have a meet cute, they grow to care for one another, then by the end of the second act they have a contrived conflict, only to reconnect in dramatic fashion by the end. You know exactly what will happen as soon as it starts and that is disappointing given just how much the film seems to be interested in challenging conventions of its genre.

Despite this, the characters are easy to love and flawed in interesting and compelling ways that make for a consistently enjoyable viewing experience. The great tragedy of Rye Lane is that so few people know about this movie, as it was unceremoniously dumped onto Hulu earlier this year. I’m pretty plugged into the film release schedule and even I failed to catch this when it first came out. So here, I am lending my small voice in support of this lovely little film to encourage you to seek out this hidden gem. – 3.5/5 stars