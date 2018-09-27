Running on faith

By Jeremy Dunn

1 Corinthians 9:24 states, “Do you not know that in a race all the runners run but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize.” Apparently, Laura Lemasters is well aware of this as she has run her way to the top of the Spartan Race standings for the 2018 season. The popular race series that includes varying mileages and obstacles to challenge the most elite of athletes allows racers to accumulate points based on performance and the Perry Township resident has been turning heads this season, not just locally but on a national level, with her strong finishes.

Lemasters recalled how it all began. “In 2013, a friend invited me to go to a Spartan Race in Laurel, Indiana at Haspin Acres,” she said. “I fell in love with it and just remember thinking, you mean I could have been doing this the whole time and not just running? Just adding that extra challenge with obstacles and the use of your upper body strength, not to mention crawling through mud under barbed wire. Who doesn’t love that?”

This season, she has been a three-time first place finisher, a five-time second place finisher, completed five “Trifectas” (Spartan Race’s accumulation of three races totaling over 30-plus miles in a season) and is currently ranked eighth place in her age group for the Spartan Points World Series. The Indianapolis racer also earned a spot in the Spartan World Championships in Lake Tahoe, California, which will be held this Saturday.

The 45-year old Fountain Square native and Beech Grove High School alum credits her faith for helping her achieve balance between obstacle course racing, teaching fitness classes, running a home business and being a Mom. “I always want to reflect God’s goodness, grace and love,” she said. “I am human and a work in progress. All my life, I have struggled with not feeling worthy or valuing myself. Through a personal relationship with my Lord and Savior, I have learned just how worthy and wonderfully made I am.”

It was that same conviction that drove Lemasters to ask her family to support her as she embarked on a race season that would include several weekends of travel, time and money. “I know it was a lot to ask but I really did feel like God had a plan and purpose for it,” she said. “He gave me such a love and passion for the sport. I mean, I’m 45 years old and rolling around in mud and trying to give Him the glory for it! I hashtag my shirt to remind myself that when I’m running and I think I can’t go any longer or I come to an obstacle and think that I’m not strong enough that I can.”

Regardless of what happens in the final standings, this Perry Township mother hopes that her message reaches beyond her performance on the course. Ultimately, through her faith, Lemasters hopes to show what it means to truly win the prize. “I hope my family and friends see and understand what God strong means… strength, perseverance, determination, hard work, consistency, passion, purpose, following your dreams, making a way and that nothing is impossible with God,” she said. “Do what you love. I love the saying, ‘Follow your passion and find your purpose. You are valued, you are worthy and you are loved deeply.’”