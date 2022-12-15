Roncalli’s Trevor Lauck to play in U.S. Army Bowl

Roncalli senior offensive lineman Trevor Lauck has been named as an All-American and has accepted an invitation to play in the U.S. Army Bowl. The game, billed as the country’s “Biggest Week in Football,” will be an East vs. West format and will be played at the Ford Center at the Star – headquarters of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas.

The event will feature 80 of America’s top high school players in skills competitions and an all-star game as highlights of the week-long festivities. According to the organizers, “Game day is where the high school and college football world collide as the best athletes preview their ability to the college football world awaiting them.”

Speaking about the honor, Lauck said, “I’m very thankful for the opportunity to represent the Southside and Roncalli in the game. I want to thank my coaches for pushing me to be the best version of myself, and my teammates for making me better every single day. I can’t wait to compete with some of the best around.”

When asked about his thoughts on Lauck being honored in such a way, Royals head coach Eric Quintana remarked, “We are all very proud of Trevor and his accomplishments. He has been a great teammate and ambassador of Roncalli football. We wish him luck as he competes at the highest level and is able to represent Roncalli football on a national stage.”

Roncalli principal Kevin Banich added, “We are extremely proud of Trevor’s accomplishments as a student-athlete. He has taken his natural abilities and combined them with a strong work ethic and a highly competitive spirit. This recognition is a testament to his own success as well as his foundation that has been established by his family, teachers and coaches throughout his life.”

Assistant athletic director Jason Sims said, “Trevor has been around Roncalli athletics his entire life and has always been driven to work to become the best athlete that he could be based off the examples that he saw on a daily basis on campus. This work has paid off with him becoming that example for the youngsters who have watched him compete over the past four years as well as the community at-large who he continues to serve in many different ways.”

The U.S. Army Bowl will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. (EST) and will be televised nationally on Bally Sports Network.