Roncalli wrestling sends two to state finals

Roncalli High School sent two members of its wrestling program to state finals Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 and left Gainbridge Fieldhouse with its seventh individual state champion.

Senior Bryce Lowery kicked things off on Friday with a 21-second fall. On Saturday, he started the day winning by decision 9-2, then won by major decision over Mishawaka’s Beau Brabender in the semi-finals. Bryce culminated his run to the 152-pound title by defeating Mater Dei’s Hunter May in the finals, 3-1. Over Bryce’s career, he placed fourth, seventh, fifth and first in state. During his four years at Roncalli, he has won 160 matches and only lost seven matches. He has placed at state four times and capped it off with an undefeated state championship.

When asked about Bryce, head coach Shaun Richardson said, “Bryce has had an amazing high school career. His hard work and dedication are incredible. When most kids are getting ready for school, Bryce has been at the gym for an hour. Most don’t want to know what it takes to be good at wrestling because it is simple: Go to practice, compete a lot, and out work everyone like Bryce Lowery.

In addition, senior Luke Hansen made it onto the podium for the 195-pound weight class. Luke won on Friday by a major decision with a score of 10-1. He wrestled eventual state champ, John Purdy of Castle in the quarterfinals Saturday morning and lost a heartbreaking 3-1 decision but bounced back with a decisive pinfall victory in the consolation match to cap off his 43-1 senior season. Luke placed seventh in 2022 and fifth this year.

“Luke Hansen’s success in wrestling has been a great example for the young guys in the program,” said Richardson. “He was JV as a freshman with a .500 record as a sophomore. Luke then placed seventh and fifth at the state tournament winning 80 matches with only four losses in two seasons. His ability to improve not just year to year but match to match is what makes him so special.”

Roncalli athletic director David Lauck added, “Both Luke and Bryce were exceptional and leaders for Roncalli. Congrats to Luke on capping off a tremendous wrestling career. And Bryce just cemented his wrestling legacy winning a state title during his undefeated senior season.”

In addition to the accolades for their accomplishments on the mat, both young men have excelled in the classroom and were named first team academic all-state.