Roncalli High School announces 2021 valedictorian, salutatorian

Senior Rachel Hahn was named the valedictorian and senior Lauren Prather was named salutatorian for the Roncalli High School class of 2021.

Hahn excelled inside and outside of the classroom. She is an AP Scholar and member of National Honor Society. Further, Hahn received both a Gold and Silver Key in the 2021 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Outside of the classroom, Hahn’s commitment to serving her community and extracurricular involvement is an impressive testament to her character. She has spent four years sorting and distributing food at local food pantries in our community, two years supporting young student-athletes in sporting events and programming, and four years brightening the day of the elderly in our community through her work with local nursing homes and homebound neighbors. For the past two years, Hahn has been a varsity athlete, and she earned academic all-state in lacrosse in 2020. Hahn, who attended St. Jude Catholic School, plans to major in neuroscience with minors in psychology and English. She is the daughter of Julie and Patric Hahn.

Prather has shown incredible dedication throughout high school. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was awarded Accelerated/Dual Credit Pre-Calculus and Trigonometry Student of the Year. Prather’s strengths continue outside of the classroom. With well over the required amount of service hours, she has shown the value of serving our community. Prather is an active board member for the South Deanery Dance Marathon, raising money for Riley Hospital for Children and has spent countless hours volunteering at the Lord’s Pantry. She also volunteers as a Eucharistic minister at her parish. She is the daughter of Kelly and Joseph Prather. She attended Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Catholic School and plans to attend college next fall for kinesiology on the pre-physical therapy track.