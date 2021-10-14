Roncalli to host an open house and placement test in November

Roncalli High School will be hosting an Open House for prospective students and their families on Thursday, November 4th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at their campus, 3300 Prague Road in Indianapolis. Representatives from all academic departments will be available to present and discuss programs and courses. In addition, representatives from extracurricular programs will have information on opportunities for participation in a wide range of student activities, including athletics, fine arts, student government, recreational and social organizations and more. Get a tour of the school from a current Roncalli High School student and see what it’s like to be a Royal.

Two days after the open house, a High School Placement Test for incoming students will be administered for the 2022/23 school year.

Test begins at 8:00 AM and concludes by 11:15 a.m. Please arrive 15 minutes early, and use the Fine Arts Center entrance (Door #5).

Cost is $10-cash or check

Students are asked to bring 2 sharpened No. 2 pencils; calculators are not allowed.

STARS students and parents are invited to the 8th grade parent meeting on Tuesday, October 19, 2020 at 7 PM in the Roncalli Student Life Center.

Accommodations, as designated in the student’s IEP/ISP, are available only for those students who provide the appropriate documentation to Mrs. Michelle Roberts (mroberts@roncalli.org), Special Needs Director, at least 10 days prior to the HSPT.

Parents are strongly encouraged to attend an Admissions Information meeting on the morning of the High School Placement Test from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. in the auditorium. Items covered at this meeting will include the Admissions Application, the Admissions process, the Financial Aid process and some general academic and scheduling information. Please contact Jessica Engel, School Counselor (317) 787-8277 (ext.235) or Jane Dias, Guidance Administrative Assistant (ext. 214) with questions.

Contact Allie Ross at aross@roncalli.org with any questions.