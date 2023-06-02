Roncalli softball wins regional

The Roncalli softball team won the team’s 10th regional title and their third in a row by virtue of a 9-1 defeat of the Avon Orioles.

The Royals started the scoring quickly in the bottom of the first when Carley Keller drove in Lyla Blackwell who turned what initially appeared to be an out to second base into a runner on third. Abbey Hofmann would account for two more runs in the inning by reaching on an RBI single and then scoring herself due to a pair of wild pitches. Hofmann would drive in two more runs the next inning, and Lauren Marsicek would be forced in on a bases-loaded walk to push the Royals’ lead to 6-0 after just two innings. Roncalli would go on to add three more runs over the next three innings to round out their scoring before Avon would put their lone run on the scoreboard via a Hannah Sutton solo home run. Star pitcher Keagan Rothrock would get the win and finish with 15 strikeouts.

Commenting on the win, head coach David Lauck said, “The girls had revenge on their mind – as Avon had beaten us in early April. We got ahead early and really controlled the game from the first inning on. Very happy for our seniors to get that Regional win for their last home game.”

The Royals will now move on to the Semi-State round to play Evansville North Saturday, June 3 at Center Grove. Game time is 11 a.m. and the championship game will start at 7 p.m.