Roncalli senior wins Indiana and Regional National Association of Women in Construction competition

Roncalli High School senior Hannah Cushing won first place in the National Association of Women In Construction (NAWIC) architectural design central Indiana region competition.

Her plans and design for a Brooklyn-style row house advanced her to the regional fnals where she won first place. Cushing’s designs then went to the national finals where she competed with other students’ works from across the United States for the national title and earned first runner-up.

Three Roncalli architecture students, taught by teacher Jim Ratliff, swept the statewide

competition in March. Cushing took first place, Tommy Brownfield second and Colin

Prior third place. Cushing received $500 for first place, Brownfeld $300 and Prior $200.

“This is an outstanding group of seniors, and it made me very proud to have been associated with them,” said Jim Ratliff, instructor of drafting and architecture engineering.