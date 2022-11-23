Roncalli senior running back breaks career rushing record

Roncalli has a new record holder for career rushing yards. After rushing for 195 yards against New Palestine on Nov. 11, senior running back Luke Hansen has now eclipsed the school’s previous mark of 4,275 yards that was set by Joe Gillum (R’86) from 1983-85. The new record currently stands at 4,427 yards but can be added to this week thanks to the team’s win in the Regional on Friday vs. 4A #1 and previously unbeaten New Palestine. Hansen’s season total of 2,876 yards currently ranks him second in the state and sixth nationally.

Royals head coach Eric Quintana had this to say about his senior running back, “Luke has worked hard all season to help our team accomplish our season goals. He is a great teammate and leader. We are all very proud of his career rushing record.”

Athletic director David Lauck (R’94) added, “On behalf of the Roncalli community and football alums, congratulations to Luke Hansen on breaking the school’s career rushing record. Your dedication and commitment to your family, teammates and school community is beyond admirable.”

Hansen will look to add to the record this Friday in the 4A Semi-State game at East Central.