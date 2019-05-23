Roncalli senior admitted to West Point

By Angela Norris

Ethan Lockard, a senior at Roncalli High School, has been accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point.

On May 2, he was recognized with the Offer of Admission at Roncalli’s Academic Awards Reception.

Liaison Officer Barbara Campbell, who presented Ethan’s admission, said that his credentials of athletic superiority, academic excellence and leadership will serve him well in the challenges he will encounter as a plebe in the academy.

Ethan is the son of Anne and Vincent Lockard and a member of St. Jude Parish. “We feel proud of the work he put in to make his dream a reality,” Anne and Vincent said in a joint statement. “We are proud of his desire to serve his country. Mom feels nervous about it. Ethan made his choice on his own. Our favorite memories from high school were watching Ethan and his twin brother Andrew play football. The state championship year and their senior year were especially exciting. We wish the same thing for all of our children; we want them to be happy.”

Ethan is the second student in Roncalli history to receive the honor of being admitted to West Point. Of the 202 applicants from Indiana, only 17 will report on “R-Day,” July 1, as new cadets.

The four years, a fully funded education, includes health and dental coverage, valued at over $300,000. Ethan will also receive an annual salary of $6,500 to cover books, a computer, uniforms, shoe polish and biweekly haircuts.

After four years of rigorous physical training, leadership development and moral-ethical training, Lockard will be commissioned as Second Lieutenant.

“I have been interested in the military since I was a kid,” Ethan said. “I have always looked up to people who made the choice to serve our country. My grandfather served in Vietnam. I am proud of his service and I am proud to follow in his footsteps.”

Ethan’s biggest inspirations are his family and faith. He enjoys athletics, working out and hanging out with friends.

“I feel grateful, humbled and excited about being accepted to West Point. I look forward to my time serving in the Army and seeing the world. I plan to study engineering at West Point. I am keeping my mind open to options,” he said. “I want to thank my teachers for helping to prepare me academically, especially the teachers that took time to write multiple letters of recommendation for me as I moved through the congressional nomination and academy application process. Those teachers include Coach Scott Marsh, Coach Frank Litz, Mrs. Tristan Litz, Mr. Ben North, Mr. Andy Niewedde and my guidance counselor Mrs. Lisa Beckwith. I also want to thank my parents for supporting me.”

Chuck Weisenbach, principal of Roncalli said, “All of us at Roncalli are very proud of Ethan! He is an outstanding young man who is going to make a positive difference on the world! He will remain in our thoughts and prayers as he moves forward in his journey to West Point.”