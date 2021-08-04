Roncalli pitcher honored nationally

Keagan Rothrock, the MaxPreps number one ranked player in the state, added one more award to her high school resume.

The sophomore pitcher for Roncalli and Florida commit was honored as Extra Inning Softball’s 2021 National High School player of the year.

Rothrock and the Royals finished the 2020-21 season 31-2, and went undefeated in their conference, beating Lake Central 4-1 in the IHSAA Class 4A State Championships, adding to Roncalli’s 19 total state championships.

Rothrock finished her sophomore season on a 13 game win streak with 19 shutouts, an ERA of 0.13, 24 wins, 364 strikeouts and 160.1 innings pitched according to MaxPreps.