Roncalli offensive lineman honored with IHSAA Academic All-Stars

The Indianapolis Colts, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) announced the Indianapolis Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team. The team will feature one single name from the Southside.

Sam Secrest, a senior offensive lineman from Roncalli, who is committed to Central Michigan University, was the only Southside name on the academic all-star list.

To be included on the list, student athletes must be leaders on and off the field.

“Succeeding at the highest level both on the field and in the classroom as these student-athletes have done is a tremendous achievement. This is a very competitive team to be a part of and these young men and their families should be proud,” said Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior in a press release. “We are pleased to join with the IHSAA and IFCA to continue honoring these student-athletes each year for a job well done.”