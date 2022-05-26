Roncalli names Wantz as new assistant principal

Roncalli High School announced that Michael Wantz has been named the school’s new assistant principal for Student Life, replacing John Hasty, who was recently named the new principal at Bishop Chatard High School. As a result of his new role, Wantz resigned his position as Roncalli’s head boys’ basketball coach.

The assistant principal for Student Life is accountable for the ongoing development, improvement and administration of the school’s student activities. In his new role, Wantz will advance the mission of Roncalli High School by enhancing those areas that complement the students’ daily academic experience. The work of the assistant principal for Student Life is highly collaborative in nature, requiring positive interactions with faculty, students, parents and fellow administrators.

“I am excited about this new challenge and am looking forward to serving the great students of Roncalli,” said Wantz.

In 20 seasons as Roncalli’s head boys’ basketball coach, Wantz posted a 271-175 record. He is the program’s all-time leader in both wins (271) and games coached (446). He led the program to its only four sectional titles – 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2011 – and his 2004-05 team won a regional title and advanced to the Class 3A Final Four. His 2006-07 team won a program-record 20 games, finishing with a 20-2 mark. In 53 seasons of Roncalli basketball, the program has won 577 games. Wantz, in his 20 seasons at the helm, is responsible for 47 percent of those wins. He had 14 winning seasons at Roncalli, and the seven-best single-season win totals in program history all came during Wantz’s 20-year tenure.

“Michael is a fierce competitor and has been a passionate leader of our basketball program for the past 20 years,” said Roncalli Principal Kevin Banich. “We are thrilled that he will be able to expand his team huddle from one program to a student body of over 1,000. He has the energy and heart to ensure that our kids are well connected, cared for and supported during their journey through Roncalli.”

Roncalli is accepting letters of application for the boys’ basketball head coaching position. Applicants may send their resume and cover letter to Roncalli Principal, Kevin Banich, and Athletic Director, David Lauck. Roncalli kicks off its 54th boys’ basketball season in November.